Pro-farmers initiative

CHIEF Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a landmark Rs110 billion relief package for wheat farmers, marking the largest agricultural support initiative in the province’s history.

The move sets Punjab apart as the only province offering substantial aid to wheat growers across Pakistan.

Presiding over a meeting, the Chief Minister approved a Rs25 billion relief initiative under the ‘Wheat Farmer Support Programme’, which includes a direct cash grant of Rs5,000 per acre.

The Provincial Agriculture Minister will oversee the wheat procurement campaign, with support from the Price Control Department.

The package announced by the Chief Minister will, hopefully, take care of the concerns of the farming community with regard to the policy of the government to stay away from wheat procurement.

It was apprehended that in the absence of minimum support price and official procurement policy, farmers will be left at the mercy of exploitative forces but the provincial government deserves credit for devising a prudent strategy to safeguard interests of growers.

Direct per acre cash grant also counters propaganda that the benefits of the package will be pocketed by millers.

The relief package will not only effectively compensate farmers against any financial loss due to lower procurement price and encourage them to continue to grow the staple food for the country but also ensure availability of wheat flour to the general public at affordable rates.

The latest package together with earlier initiatives announced by the province including Kisan Card, subsidy on tractors, free distribution of tractors, solarization of tubewells, subsidy on super seeders and prizes for top wheat producers will surely promote agricultural productivity in Punjab.