President’s secretariat seeks one-year performance report from govt

President Zardari Withholds Signing Peca Over Journalists Concerns
ISLAMABAD –  The President’s secretariat sought a one-year performance report from the federal government, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The sources said that the request was made ahead of President Asif Ali Zardari’s address to the joint session of Parliament.

President Zardari is expected to highlight the key aspects of the government’s performance over the past year in his speech.

The sources also said that the economic measures taken by the government and their outcomes would also be mentioned in the address. The president would also discuss regional and global issues including Kashmir and Palestine.

Given the possibility of opposition protests, the speech is expected to last between 20 to 25 minutes.

The joint session of Parliament is scheduled to be held on March 10, marking the commencement of the second parliamentary year with the president’s address.

The Speaker of the National Assembly will preside over the session, while military leadership, governors, chief ministers, and provincial assembly speakers will also be invited to attend.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is the ally of the PML-N government in the center. Recently, President Zardari visited Lahore, where the PPP leaders presented a series of complaints before him. The president asked the PPP leaders to wait until the budget. He also asked them to get ready for the local bodies elections in Punjab.

Web Desk Staff

