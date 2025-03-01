Qaumi Bachat reduces Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate for March 2025

ISLAMABAD – The Central Directorate of National Savings or Qaumi Bachat Bank has reduced the profit rate for Behbood Savings Certificate for second time in a month.

The new profit rates will come into effect from February 25 as the directorate previously revised the profit rates on January 31.

Behbood Certificates

The Behbood Certificates were launched by the government in 2003 keeping in view the difficulties faced by widows and the elderly as it offers monthly profit at reasonable rate.

These certificates are one of the most attractive investment categories for this group of people in Pakistan as it offers monthly profits.

In 2004, the scheme was extended to disabled persons and special minors with disability through their guardians.

The Behbood Savings Certificates are available in the denominations of Rs5, 000, Rs10,000, Rs50,000, Rs 100,000, Rs500,000 and Rs1,000,000.

Who Can Buy Behbood Savings Certificates?

The certificates can be purchased by any of the following Citizens of Pakistan, namely:

(a)A senior citizen aged sixty years or above

(b)A single widow as long as she does not re-marry

(c)Two eligible persons as in clause (a) and (b) in their joint names

(d) Disables holding NIC with Disability logo, and special minor through a Guardian.

Investment Limit

A single person can make a maximum investment of Rs7.5 million while the limit has been fixed at Rs15 million for joint investors.

Behbood Savings Certificates Profit Rate March 2025

As per latest revision, the government has fixed the profit rates on Behbood Savings Certificates at 13.58 percent. It means the people can earn monthly profit of Rs1,131 on investment of Rs100,000.