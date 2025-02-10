President Zardari, Tayyip Erdogan discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests during their conversation.

President Zardari met with Turkish President Erdogan during a brief stop in Turkey. Both the leaders met at Istanbul Airport.

President was on his way to Portugal and he stayed at the Turkish airport for a short time.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari after which a pleasant exchange of words took place between both the presidents.

President Zardari was going to Portugal to express condolences over passing of Prince Karim Aga Khan.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that no one has the right to expel the people of Gaza from their land.

“There is no point in debating the statement made by US president on occupation of Gaza as the plan is entirely absurd,” said the Turksih president.

Erdogan emphasized that no one has the authority to remove the people of Gaza from their land; the people of Gaza would stay in Gaza and would protect their land.

President Trump few days ago had announced that the US would occupy Gaza.

President Donald Trump had said that the US would take control of the Gaza Strip, with an aim to bring stability to the region and create thousands of jobs.

Trump had mentioned that he saw a long-term ownership in Gaza, and that the US would develop Gaza, create jobs for the people of the area, and settle citizens there.

In response to Trump’s announcement, the United Nations and many countries around the world opposed the eviction of Palestinians from Gaza and called for a two-state solution.