Karachi’s National Cricket Stadium ready to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025

KARACHI – After completion of work at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Karachi’s National Cricket Stadium is ready to host upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi personally monitored the project while laborers and workers also did work hard to complete it.

National Cricket Stadium’s work was completed in 120 days. The inauguration ceremony of the stadium would be held on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Famous singers Ali Zafar, Shafqat Amanat Ali, and Sahir Ali Baga will enchant the audience with their voices. There will be a spectacular fireworks and light show, and the public’s entry will be free.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the construction work at National Stadium started on September 28, and, thank God, it was completed on January 31. The pavilion building was completely demolished and rebuilt, and new chairs have been installed in every enclosure.

Preparations for ICC CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Naqvi added that new LED lights, modern score screens and grills have also been installed, and the fences have been removed to provide better views for cricket fans ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. All hospitality boxes have been renovated, and new access roads and a pedestrian bridge have been constructed.

The PCB chairman expressed his appreciation for the hard work of the laborers involved in the construction of National Stadium Karachi. The entire team including FWO, NESPAK, contractors and PCB worked tirelessly on the project.

Mohsin Naqvi further mentioned that world-class facilities have been added for both cricket fans and players, and the teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be provided with top-notch facilities.