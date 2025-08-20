President Zardari picks senior journalist Murtaza Solangi as spokesperson

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s former caretaker information minister and seasoned jouranlist Murtaza Solangi has been picked as spokesperson for President of Pakistan Asif Zardari.

A notification issued by Presidential Secretary Muhammad Shakeel Malik said Murtaza Solangi will serve in position on an honorary, pro bono basis with immediate effect until further orders.

Solangi took to social media, A little personal news: I have been appointed the Spokesperson of the President of Pakistan. I will assume my new responsibilities starting tomorrow. Thank you.

Solangi, a seaoned media expert, served as the caretaker federal minister for information and broadcasting from August 2023 to March 2024. He also led Radio Pakistan as its director general from 2008 to 2013, where he managed more than 3,000 employees across 64 broadcasting units and strengthened ties with international broadcasters, including Voice of America, China Radio International, and Deutsche Welle.

He also holds the distinction of being the first Pakistani elected as vice president and later acting president of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union. In recognition of his services, Solangi was conferred the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2011 by the President of Pakistan.