Gold loses shine as prices dip by Rs1400 per tola in Pakistan; Check New gold rates

KARACHI – The downward trend in gold prices continued on Tuesday, with both domestic and international markets witnessing a notable decline.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa and Jewellers Association, the price of gold in Pakistan dropped by Rs. 1,400 per tola, bringing it down to Rs. 355,200. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold decreased by Rs. 1,201, now standing at Rs. 304,526.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan

Detail Gold (per Tola) Gold (per 10g) Previous Price Rs. 356,600 Rs. 305,727 Change –Rs. 1,400 – Rs. 1,201 New Price Rs. 355,200 Rs. 304,526

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price 16-August Rs356,200 15-August Rs357,100 13-August Rs358,100 12-August Rs358,300 11-August Rs358,800 9-August Rs362,400 8-August Rs362,700

In the international market, gold prices also registered a fall of $14 per ounce, reaching $3,325.

Meanwhile, silver prices followed the same trend. In Pakistan, the price of silver declined by Rs. 96 per tola to Rs. 3,935, while in the global market, it slipped by $0.96 per tola to $37.02.