AGL48▼ -1.7 (-0.03%)AIRLINK183▼ -9.12 (-0.05%)BOP9.84▼ -0.27 (-0.03%)CNERGY7.32▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DCL8.57▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)DFML45.76▼ -0.64 (-0.01%)DGKC104▼ -1.54 (-0.01%)FCCL36.75▼ -0.89 (-0.02%)FFL14.6▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)HUBC126.35▼ -0.73 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.05▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.35▼ -0.08 (-0.02%)KOSM6.11▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)MLCF43.7▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)NBP70.82▼ -2.31 (-0.03%)OGDC196.5▼ -3.38 (-0.02%)PAEL38.61▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)PIBTL7.77▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)PPL167.76▼ -4.52 (-0.03%)PRL33.75▼ -0.84 (-0.02%)PTC22.22▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)SEARL104.4▲ 1.63 (0.02%)TELE8.2▼ -0.01 (0.00%)TOMCL32.9▼ -0.41 (-0.01%)TPLP11.7▲ 0.12 (0.01%)TREET20.05▼ -0.57 (-0.03%)TRG66.73▲ 0.26 (0.00%)UNITY30.52▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.56▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

President Zardari meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang

President Zardari Meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

BEIJING – President Asif Ali Zardari held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, at the Great Hall of the People on Thursday

President Zardari highlighted the enduring and deep-rooted China-Pakistan “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” nurtured by successive generations of the leaders of both countries.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties, emphasizing the time-tested, deep-rooted, and enduring partnership between the two countries.

The President highlighted the pivotal role of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in promoting regional connectivity and economic growth and expressed appreciation for China’s continued support towards Pakistan’s development agenda.

The two sides discussed the high-quality development under CPEC 2.0, with a focus on deepening cooperation in renewable energy, science & technology, infrastructure, and agriculture sectors to further advance shared progress and common prosperity.

They also discussed the opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation through B2B and private sector linkages.

Both sides underlined the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to build an even closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Pakistan, Maldives reaffirm commitment to broaden defence collaboration

  • Pakistan

Aurat March granted permission for Feb 12 rally in Lahore

  • Pakistan

Punjab School Teacher Internship 2025 interview results – Where to check

  • Featured, Pakistan

Behbood Savings Certificates new profit rate in Pakistan from February 2025

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer