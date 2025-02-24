AGL55▼ -0.29 (-0.01%)AIRLINK188▼ -1.52 (-0.01%)BOP12.63▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.12▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.95▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML49.6▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)DGKC116.69▼ -0.3 (0.00%)FCCL41.7▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL15.45▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC129.65▼ -0.44 (0.00%)HUMNL14.2▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)KEL4.72▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM6.35▼ -0.16 (-0.02%)MLCF46.75▼ -0.19 (0.00%)NBP74.89▼ -1.09 (-0.01%)OGDC202.17▼ -0.58 (0.00%)PAEL41.65▲ 0.51 (0.01%)PIBTL8.63▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)PPL170.85▼ -1.36 (-0.01%)PRL34.43▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)PTC24.3▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)SEARL96▼ -0.72 (-0.01%)TELE8.28▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)TOMCL32.89▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TPLP11.7▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)TREET23.15▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TRG63.02▼ -0.33 (-0.01%)UNITY29.9▼ -0.4 (-0.01%)WTL1.47▼ -0.03 (-0.02%)

President Zardari graces Pakistan Derby Race 2025

LAHORE – President Asif Ali Zardari graced the Pakistan Derby Race 2025 at the Lahore Race Club, where the horse named Sardar showed an exceptional performance to claim the top position.

President Asif Zardari presented the prizes to the winners.

Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan also accompanied the president.

Horse namely Sardar took three minutes time and two seconds to complete 2400-meter race to secure victory and outraced 14 other competitors. Muhammad Ashfaq, the horse owner, embraced victory with joy and received huge applause from the massive crowd.

During the race, several jockeys suffered injuries after falling off their horses.

The event had a prize pool of Rs10 millions which added to the excitement. In total, 11 races were held throughout the day, featuring horses between the ages of two and four.

Ashfaq, the owner of Sardar, expressed deep pride, saying that he named the horse in honor of his late father.

A PPP representative said that Zardari’s trip was solely for attending the Derby and emphasized that the political figures also engaged in personal activities beyond their official duties.

Web Desk Staff

Recomended

