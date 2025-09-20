President witnesses signing of MoUs to expand Pak-China cooperation

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday witnessed the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between Pakistani and Chinese enterprises to expand cooperation in different sectors.

The first MoU was signed between Loyang Modern Biotechnologies and the Government of Sindh, represented by Minister Nasir Shah. It focuses on modernising Pakistan’s livestock industry.

The second MoU was signed between Beijing Asian Africa Longyue and ASM Services. It relates to the promotion and construction of a modern textile industrial park in Pakistan.

The third MoU was signed between Sichuan Chuanxiao Fire Trucks Manufacturing Company and ASM Services. It sets out a framework for cooperation in supply, distribution, sales, and after-sale services of fire trucks and advanced emergency equipment for Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Asif Ali Zardari said these MoUs would open new avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and China in sectors that directly support Pakistan’s economic growth and public welfare.

He noted that modernising the livestock industry would help improve food security and create job opportunities in rural areas, the textile park will boost industrial development and exports, while the partnership on fire trucks and emergency equipment will strengthen Pakistan’s capacity to respond to disasters and protect communities.

During his earlier visit to Shanghai, the President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MFTC Coal Gasification & Manufacturing (Pvt) Ltd and Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt.) Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, aimed at further comprehensive exploration and utilization of Thar Block1 Integrated Energy Project.

The ceremony took place on September 15. On the same day, the president met with participants of the Project High-Quality Operation Elite Program, which is being held from September 10 to 19, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

The program brings together 17 Pakistani employees from various departments within the Project for professional training and exchange in Shanghai.

Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project High-Quality Operation Elite Program, photo provided to GP. During their stay, the trainees received systematic technical training and gained in-depth knowledge of advanced operations and maintenance management experience.

In his address, the president encouraged them to cherish the learning opportunities, improve their professional skills and apply what they have learned to contribute to the high-quality development of the project and further deepen the traditional friendship between Pakistan and China.

Chairman of Shanghai Electric, Mr. Wu Lei briefed that since entering the Pakistani market in 1992, the company has been involved in the construction of key projects including Sahiwal Coal-fired Power Project and Thar Block-1 Integrated Energy Project.

Throughout implementation, these projects have provided training opportunities for more than 10,800 local professionals, including more than 8,500 engineers and technical personnel.