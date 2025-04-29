Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 29 April, 2025

KARACHI—In the local and open market, the exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees moved up as it stood at Rs 281.2 with a selling rate of Rs 282.9

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling US Dollar USD 281.2 282.9 Euro EUR 318.9 321.65 UK Pound GBP 372.4 375.9 UAE Dirham AED 76.6 77.25 Saudi Riyal SAR 75.1 75.65 Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183 Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.25 751.25 Canadian Dollar CAD 203.6 206 China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99 Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11 Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18 Indian Rupee IND 3.19 3.28 Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.05 915.55 Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.32 63.92 New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.2 168.2 Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74 Omani Riyal OMR 727.4 735.9 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11 Singapore Dollar SGD 214.5 216.5 Swedish Korona SEK 29.24 29.54 Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66 Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 09:00 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).