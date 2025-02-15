President Trump’s term to give new strength to Pak-US relations, Naqvi hopes

ISLAMABAD – Acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday to discuss matter related to bilateral relations and mutual interests.

A recent visit conducted by Mohsin Naqvi to the US also came under discussion in the meeting. The minister told the diplomat that his meetings with members of the US Congress were held in positive environment, adding that he discussed joint action plan against terrorism and ways to enhancing bilateral ties in the meetings.

Mohsin Naqvi said terrorism is a global issues and the world will have to work together to tackle the menace.

Pakistan and the US enjoyed excellent relations, which spanned over several decades, Mohsin Naqvi said, adding that the US cooperation is of great importance in enhancing the capacity of Pakistani law enforcement agencies.

He expressed hope that Pakistan-US relations would further strength during the tenure of President Donald Trump.

Naqvi also invited the Acting US Ambassador Baker to attend the Jashn-e-Baharan programme in Islamabad.

Last month, the Pakistan’s interior minister Mohsin Naqvi held separate meetings with US Congressmen Joe Wilson and Rob Bresnahan in Washington.

During the meetings, they discussed matters of mutual interest and promotion of Pakistan-US relations. They also discussed ways for lasting peace in the region particularly the situation in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasised the importance of increasing trade and cultural exchanges between the two nations to further promote bilateral relations.

Talking to the US Congressmen, the minister had said that the US was an important strategic partner of Pakistan and Pakistan-US relations span over several decades.

He, while appreciating US President Donald Trump’s address, said it was highly encouraging for global peace and conflict resolution.