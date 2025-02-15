AGL55.98▼ -1.15 (-0.02%)AIRLINK189.36▲ 1.33 (0.01%)BOP11.1▼ -0.76 (-0.06%)CNERGY7.28▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)DCL8.73▲ 0.06 (0.01%)DFML51.89▼ -2.61 (-0.05%)DGKC106.09▼ -1.99 (-0.02%)FCCL36.65▼ -1.14 (-0.03%)FFL14.95▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC130.89▲ 0.74 (0.01%)HUMNL13.47▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)KEL4.28▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM6.08▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)MLCF45.94▲ 0.26 (0.01%)NBP76.66▲ 1.74 (0.02%)OGDC201.86▼ -4.57 (-0.02%)PAEL38.36▼ -1.95 (-0.05%)PIBTL7.94▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)PPL173.46▼ -5.38 (-0.03%)PRL34.73▼ -1.63 (-0.04%)PTC23.95▼ -0.44 (-0.02%)SEARL101.74▼ -1.42 (-0.01%)TELE8.14▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)TOMCL33.16▲ 0.22 (0.01%)TPLP12.02▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)TREET21.47▲ 0.29 (0.01%)TRG67.4▲ 0.07 (0.00%)UNITY29.51▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.52▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

Mohammad Hafeez opposes Babar Azam as an opener in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE – Former national team Captain and Director Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday opposed the idea of playing Babar Azam as an opener in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

During the tri-nation series, Pakistan played three matches in which Babar Azam opened alongside Fakhar Zaman but failed to make a significant impact. He managed modest scores of 10, 23 and 29 in the three innings.

Earlier, when the selection committee announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad, it was suggested that either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel could replace the injured Saim Ayub as an opener. However, Babar Azam was seen opening in the tri-series.

Considering Babar Azam’s recent form, former captain Mohammad Hafeez has advised the selection committee to play the star batter at No. 3.

He suggested that Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, or Shan Masood should open alongside Fakhar Zaman in the Champions Trophy 2025 to ensure a smoother strategy.

Meanwhile, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to start on February 19 with a match between Pakistan and New Zealand while the final would be played on March 9.

Pakistan’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (Vice Captain), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Web Desk Staff

