Malaysia online visit visa fee for Pakistani citizens from February 2025

Malaysia Visa From Pakistan Fee Update For January 2025
LAHORE – Malaysia has launched an eVisa service for Pakistani national who wants to explore the country as a tourist.

It is mandatory for Pakistani citizens to get a visit visa before travelling to Malaysia as a tourist as they will be denied entry without it.

Malaysia has emerged as popular tourist destination in the world as it offers a blend of bustling cities, beaches, lush rainforests and historic landmarks, the qualities which make it a perfect holiday destination.

eVISA is an online application platform that enable foreign nationals to apply for an electronic visa to enter Malaysia at the comfort of their convenience.

As per Malaysian rules, Pakistani citizens are eligible to apply for the e-visa with validity of six months.

Documents required for Malaysia Visit Visa

Passport

A digital copy of the Pakistani passport’s biographical information page

Passport-size photo of applicant

Hotel reservation or Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of funds for the duration of the trip to Malaysia

Malaysia Visit Visa Fee in Pakistan

The fee for eVisa of Malaysia for tourists stands at 20 Malaysian Ringgit. As of February 15, 2025, one Ringgit is equal to Rs62.90 so the electronic single entry visa costs Rs1,258.

The applicants will also pay the visa processing fee that stands at 105 Ringgit, in addition to the services charges. Applicants can paying the eVisa processing fee with a valid debit or credit card.

Our Correspondent

