President Trump Arrives In Saudi Arabia To Begin Key Middle East Tour
RIYADH – US President Donald Trump arrived in Riyadh on Saturday, marking the beginning of a significant four-day tour of the Middle East. He was warmly received at the airport by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who hosted the American leader for a traditional welcome.

Upon his arrival, President Trump was served traditional Arabic coffee, followed by a closed-door meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. According to official sources, the two leaders discussed the current political and security situation in the region.

This marks President Trump’s first major international visit since returning to the White House. As part of the tour, he is also expected to visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The visit comes at a time when Trump faced increasing scrutiny over certain security concerns, particularly surrounding a luxury aircraft reportedly gifted by Qatar.

US defense experts and intelligence agencies have raised questions regarding the matter.

The observers said the trip could play a pivotal role in reshaping regional geopolitics and may also open new avenues for trade and strategic cooperation between the United States and the Gulf countries.

Web Desk Staff

