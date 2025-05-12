‘No Peace, No Trade’ – Trump’s tough stance that stopped Pakistan-India Conflict

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said he leveraged the threat of cutting off trade to push India and Pakistan toward de-escalating their conflict.

At White House press briefing, Donald Trump said he told both Asian nations they would only benefit from trade with Washington if they agreed to cease hostilities. “I told them, if the conflict stops, we can do business. If not, there will be no trade,” he said.

He went on to commend the leadership in both countries for showing strength and understanding in a difficult situation. “They showed determination and wisdom, and really grasped how serious things were,” Trump added.

Trump also highlighted what he viewed as a distinctive diplomatic approach, claiming that his use of trade as a negotiating tool helped bring about a change. “Trade has never been used this way before, and suddenly they agreed to step back — and they did,” he concluded.