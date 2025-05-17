FIA ordered to pay penalty for offloading students from Japan flight without reason

KARAHI – The Sindh High Court has expressed displeasure at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials for offloading a student from a flight and ordered them to pay the cost of the ticket to the petitioner.

The high court issued the order while hearing a case filed by a student after he was offloaded from a Japan-bound flight by immigration authorities.

The Director of FIA Immigration and the additional attorney general of Pakistan also appeared before the court.

FIA Immigration stated that the applicant, Muhammad Furqan, was offloaded due to a mistake. To this, the court remarked that stopping someone from flying is not a minor mistake — those responsible must face consequences.

The applicant’s lawyer said that student Muhammad Furqan was traveling from Karachi to Japan on a visit visa when FIA immigration officials offloaded him without giving any reason.

The court expressed strong displeasure over preventing the student from traveling abroad and said that if a mistake has been made, there must be a punishment.

The court ordered FIA officials to reimburse the cost of the ticket and stated that the amount for the wasted ticket must be paid to the applicant by FIA Immigration as a penalty.