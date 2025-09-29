Gold Rates in Pakistan Today, 29 September 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan opened higher on first day of new business week after they closed at record high in line with the trend in international market previous week.

According to the Saraffa Association, the opening price of 24-karat gold per tola stood at 397,700 while the rate for 10 grams stood at Rs340,963.

Gold is a valuable commodity widely traded in global markets. Known for its rarity and durability, gold has been used for centuries as a store of value and hedge against inflation. It is traded in various forms, including physical bullion, futures contracts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Investors often turn to gold during economic uncertainty, as it tends to retain value when other assets decline. Major trading centers include London, New York, and Shanghai. Gold prices are influenced by factors like interest rates, currency strength, and geopolitical events, making it a crucial component of diversified investment portfolios.

In international market, the gold price also dropped and now stood at $3,759 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 397,700 Rs4,704 Lahore 397,700 Rs4,704 Islamabad 397,700 Rs4,704 Peshawar 397,700 Rs4,704 Quetta 397,700 Rs4,704 Sialkot 397,700 Rs4,704 Hyderabad 397,700 Rs4,704 Faisalabad 397,700 Rs4,704

Meanwhile, the rates of per tola and ten gram recorded an increase and stood at Rs4,704 and Rs4,032 respectively.

Market experts attribute the ongoing volatility to uncertain trends in global bullion trading and the fluctuating value of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.