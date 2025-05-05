PM Shehbaz apprises Malaysian PM of India’s actions post-Pahalgam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, during which he categorically rejected attempts to link the recent Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir to Pakistan, calling it a “baseless and malicious accusation”.

PM Shehbaz took his Malaysian counterpart into confidence about India’s aggressive actions and conveyed Pakistan’s position, stressing that the country had no involvement in the incident and condemns all forms of terrorism.

He reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding stance against terrorism, highlighting the nation’s sacrifices in the fight against extremism.

“Pakistan, as a frontline state in the war on terror, has suffered immense losses of life and property to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz.

He rejected the nefarious attempts to link Pahalgam incident to Pakistan and emphasized that implicating Islamabad without credible evidence was unjustified and counterproductive.

The prime minister also expressed serious concern over India’s provocative behaviour since the Pahalgam attack, describing it as an attempt to divert attention from Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and progress toward economic stability.

“Pakistan is firmly on the path of economic recovery and does not wish to be dragged into any conflict,” he told his Malaysian counterpart.

In a show of transparency, PM Shehbaz Sharif offered full cooperation for an international, impartial, and transparent investigation into the incident.

He also welcomed Malaysia’s potential participation in such a probe, underlining Pakistan’s willingness to cooperate with global partners to establish the truth.

Both leaders discussed the broader regional situation and agreed on the need for peace and stability in South Asia.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with friendly nations to ensure regional harmony.

The two prime ministers also reviewed Pakistan-Malaysia bilateral relations and expressed satisfaction over the current level of cooperation.