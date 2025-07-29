President Erdogan described as an epoch-making leader

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting AttaullahTarar has said that Pakistan-Turkiye relations gained a new and dynamic direction under Turkish President RecepTayyipErdogan.

Tarar was addressing as Chief Guest the launching ceremony of a book titled ‘RecepTayyipErdogan: Tiger of the Islamic World,’ held at the National Language Promotion Department here Monday.

The event was organized by the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies (IPDS) in collaboration with the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Forum (TAPF). Ambassador of TurkiyeIrfanNeziroglu was the guest of honour on the occasion. The event brought together ambassadors and diplomats and prominent scholars, authors and students of international relations. Among the noted guests included ambassadors of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, High Commissioner of Rwanda and DHM of Uzbekistan.

The book is written by renowned author and columnist Dr. FurqanHameed, senior journalist, author, and head of TRT Urdu in Turkiye.

The 287-page book published by Loh-e-Adab, describes President Erdogan as “once-in-a-generation leader” whose political journey offers not only inspiration to the Turkish nation but to the Muslim world at large.

Tarar said participating in the launch was an honor, noting that the book thoughtfully presents the strength and legacy of Islamic civilization and Erdogan’s impact on it. Highlighting Erdogan’s influence on diplomacy, Tarar stated that the Turkish president played a key role in elevating bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey. “Our relations under Erdogan have expanded in trade, defense, education, and culture,” he noted. “This partnership is now broader and deeper than ever.” The minister also lauded Erdogan’s leadership style, calling him both a public servant and a strong administrator. “As Mayor of Istanbul, he laid the foundation for efficient urban governance. As President, he continues to be a leader who listens to and serves his people,” Tarar said.

Turkish ambassador in his keynote address held that the two nations shared a bond that predates even the creation of Pakistan. He referred to the generous role of the Muslims of India in the Khilafat Movement and Pakistan’s unwavering support for Turkiye’s principal positions on global issues.

He noted with great admiration that President Erdogan enjoyed immense respect among the people of Pakistan for his moral clarity and firm positions on international justice.

Dr Furqan Hameed described President Erdogan as a “once-in-a-generation leader” whose political journey offers not only inspiration to the Turkish nation but to the Muslim world at large. “This book is a reflection of President Erdogan’s transformative leadership, his deep spiritual connection with Pakistan, and his commitment to humanitarian causes,” said Dr. Hameed. “From defence modernization to economic revival and advocacy for the oppressed, Erdogan’s legacy transcends borders,” he said. The book is available at the bookstores for Rs1200/- only. Dr. Mazhar Saleem, Director General NLPD, emphasized the cultural relevance of publishing works in national languages that reflect contemporary global leadership. He noted that Urdu-language content like Dr. Hameed’s book plays an important role in shaping public discourse and enhancing cross-national understanding. Dr Rashid Hameed, Executive Director of the NLPD conducted the proceedings and introduced the speakers to the audience.

Dr. FarhatAsif, President of the Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the significance of the trilateral partnership fostered through the Turkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Friendship Forum and emphasized the importance of people-to-people diplomacy.