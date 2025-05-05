AGL53.95▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)AIRLINK155.9▲ 0.52 (0.00%)BOP10.01▲ 0.32 (0.03%)CNERGY7.08▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL10.5▲ 0.33 (0.03%)DFML37.44▲ 0.8 (0.02%)DGKC132.3▼ -0.49 (0.00%)FCCL44▲ 0.56 (0.01%)FFL14.75▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC134.99▼ -1.25 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.64▲ 0.13 (0.01%)KEL4.22▲ 0.2 (0.05%)KOSM5.09▲ 0.07 (0.01%)MLCF68.65▼ -0.79 (-0.01%)NBP85.6▲ 0.53 (0.01%)OGDC200.4▼ -2.85 (-0.01%)PAEL42.7▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PIBTL8.65▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)PPL148.75▼ -2.08 (-0.01%)PRL29.29▲ 0.38 (0.01%)PTC20.55▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)SEARL83.66▼ -0.38 (0.00%)TELE7.02▲ 0.04 (0.01%)TOMCL31.47▼ -0.05 (0.00%)TPLP8.3▲ 0.03 (0.00%)TREET19.1▲ 0.19 (0.01%)TRG63.95▼ -0.1 (0.00%)UNITY26.5▲ 0.29 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.07 (0.06%)

Prakash Raj speaks out in support of film Abir Gulaal featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan

Prakash Raj Speaks Out In Support Of Film Abir Gulaal Featuring Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan
Veteran South Indian actor and politician Prakash Raj has publicly voiced his support for upcoming Bollywood film Abir Gulaal featuring Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan which is currently facing a release ban in India.

Known for his powerful performances in both Hindi and Telugu cinema—including his iconic role as the antagonist in Salman Khan’s Wanted—Prakash Raj criticized the decision to block the film, calling it an attack on creative freedom.

Speaking to Indian media, Raj stated, “It is not right to ban a film simply because it features a Pakistani actor. A film should only be restricted if it contains harmful material such as child abuse, obscenity, or content that genuinely poses a threat. Silencing artistic voices due to political differences sets a dangerous precedent.”

The controversy surrounding Abir Gulaal, which stars Fawad Khan opposite Vaani Kapoor, has stirred debate across the Indian film industry. The film’s release has been halted, and the clampdown appears to extend beyond cinema, with the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists—including Fawad Khan—being blocked in India.

Raj emphasized the importance of embracing dissent and promoting dialogue rather than censorship. “Creative expression must be protected. Art should build bridges, not walls,” he added.

The incident marks yet another flashpoint in the ongoing cultural and digital restrictions between India and Pakistan, raising broader questions about cross-border artistic collaboration and freedom of expression.

Fawad Khan’s film ‘Abir Gulaal’ faces ban in Pakistan after India

Web Desk Staff

