Pak Navy, Royal Saudi Forces wrap up latest joint exercise ‘Affaa Al Sahel’ in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan and Saudi Arabian navies strengthened ties through Joint ‘Affaa Al Sahel’ Exercise”.

The joint naval exercise between the Pakistan Navy and Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ Special Operations Forces has successfully concluded in Karachi.

Special operations teams from both naval forces participated in a series of intense training drills, including RPG and machine gun firing, close-quarters combat, rappelling, hostage rescue, mission planning, and area clearance, utilizing advanced techniques.

The key objective of the exercise was to enhance the coordination and strategic capabilities of both forces, with focus on strengthening their collaboration in addressing maritime security challenges.

The successful completion of the exercise is expected to improve mutual capabilities and foster closer cooperation between the two navies in safeguarding regional maritime security.