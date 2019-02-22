Power suspension schedule

Staff Reporter

According to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)’s spokesman, due to inventible system up gradation/ maintenance on 22 February 2019 electricity supply to below mentioned feeders/areas will be suspended according to the mentioned schedule:

On 22 February 2019, 10:00am to 02:00pm, Neela, Dhoke Pathan, Kot Sarang feeders, 07:00am to 06:00pm, Pind Sultani, Narra, Mathial feeders and surrounding areas will be affected, In case of early completion of work electricity supply will be restored before time given in schedule.

Share on: WhatsApp