Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Sunday, March 22, 2026

Pollen counts continued to rise across various sectors of Islamabad after a brief respite following rain ahead of Eid al-Fitr.

On Sunday, the pollen count was high enough to pose serious health hazards for people with respiratory conditions.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 6,572 per cubic meter of air on Sunday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was 2,570, and in the E-8 sector, 2,397. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 1,342.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 6,430 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 50 (high), Grasses 38 (high), Alternaria 35 (low), Pines 19 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Experts have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They advised extra care for children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory conditions.