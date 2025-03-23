Pollen count in Islamabad today – March 23, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad increased to 43,352 per cube meter of air on Sunday, March 23, 2025.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 43,352 on Sunday.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 10,896, in the E-8 sector at 9,731, and in the F-10 sector, it was 7,782.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 43,086 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 67 (High), Grasses 106 (High), Alternaria 24 (Low), Pines 69 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus (Zero) and Dandelion 06 (Low).

Pollen concentration in Islamabad is alarmingly high to poses a serious threat to the health of allergy patients. Medical experts have advised people with allergies to take precautions to avoid complications.