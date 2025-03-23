New Zealand thrash Pakistan in fourth T20I to take unassailable 3-1 lead

Mount Maunganui – New Zealand thrashed Pakistan by a huge 115-run margin in the fourth T20I at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui on Sunday to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing a challenging 221-run target to level the series, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals right from the start and were bundled out for 105 in 16.2 overs.

Abdul Samad was the top scorer for the side with his career-best 44 followed by Irfan Niazi who made 24. No other batter could enter the double figures.

Jacob Duffy blew away the top order by taking four wickets. Zakary Foulkes bagged three wickets while Will O’Rourke, James Neesham and Ish Sodhi took one wicket each. Finn Allen was named player of the match.

After being asked to bat first by Pakistan skipper Salman Agha, Finn Allen (50) and Tim Seifert (44) provided a solid start with a brisk 59 runs-opening partnership.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, New Zealand batters kept scoring at a healthy rate and ended up at 220/6 in the allocated 20 overs. Skipper Michael Bracewell contributed 46, Daryl Mitchell 29, and Mark Chapman 24 runs. Haris Rauf bagged three wickets and Abrar Ahmed two while Abbas Afridi took one wicket.