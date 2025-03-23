Islamabad, Pakistan weather; increase in daytime temperatures expected

ISLAMABAD – Daytime temperatures are expected to increase gradually on Monday and Tuesday in the plains of Pakistan.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, and it is hot in plain areas during the day on Monday and Tuesday. Isolated rains are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Due to dry conditions, day temperatures are expected to increase gradually over the plain areas of the country till March 25.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 09°C and 11°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 14°C and 16°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and hot in plain areas during the last 24 hours. Cold weather prevailed in hilly areas.

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 06°C below freezing. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -01°C, and Skardu and Ziarat at 01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 09°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 74 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 48 per cent.