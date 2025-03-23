Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with zeal

ISLAMABAD – The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with zeal and fervour on Sunday to commemorate the historic Lahore Resolution adopted on March 23, 1940.

The day dawned with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. A change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) taking over the duties from the Rangers.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and military and civil leadership attended the iconic parade at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad to mark the historic event that paved the way for the creation of a homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent.

The iconic event featured the march past of armed forces and the flypast of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter jets. Speaking on the occasion, President Zardari paid glowing tributes to the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their matchless sacrifices for the security and peace of the homeland.

He said that the country was facing geo-political challenges. He said that enemies of Pakistan including India, Khawarij and other terrorist organizations desired to achieve their evil designs. He said that the armed forces with the help of the nation were ready to fail their nefarious designs.

He urged people to rise above differences and work for a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan. He said that Pakistan desired to establish strong ties with neighbours and the world community. He reiterated the unwavering commitment to raising the voice of Kashmiris on all global forums.

He said that despite all challenges, Pakistan will prosper due to the matchless sacrifices of the armed forces and the nation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Day was a defining moment in the history of South Asia.

On March 23, 1940, the visionary Muslim leadership of the subcontinent united with an unwavering resolve to lay the foundation for an independent homeland, he said.

Guided by the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they envisioned a state where Muslims could live with dignity, freedom, and self-respect— a land shaped by their aspirations and values.

He said the nation has been blessed with immense potential, and with the right policies, dedicated efforts, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity, uphold social justice, and secure a rightful place among the nations of the world.