Pollen count in Islamabad today – March 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pollen count in Islamabad has reached 17,936 per cubic meter of air on Sunday.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was 17,936.

Pollen concentration is also high enough in other vulnerable areas to put the health of allergy patients at risk. In G-6 pollen count was 5, 241 and in E-8 4,676, while in F-10 sector it was 3,477.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 17,644 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 52 (High), Grasses 104 (High), Alternaria 37 (Low), Pines 99 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 04 (Low) and Dandelion 03 (Low).

People with allergies from these pollen types have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid complications.