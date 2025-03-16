Czech, Bangladeshi envoys call on President

Pakistan keen to further strengthen bilateral ties with Czech Republic, Bangladesh: Gilani

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further boosting bilateral cooperation with Czech Republic and Bangladesh in areas of mutual interest such as bilateral trade, tourism, Science & Technology, IT education, health and others.

The president expressed these views while talking to Bangladesh High Commissioner Md Iqbal Hussain Khan and Ambassador of the Czech Republic Mr Ladislav Steinhubel, who called on him separately at the Aiwan-e-Sadr here Saturday.

Both the envoys offered condolences on part of their governments and the people over the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attack on Jaffar Express.

In his meeting with the Bangladeshi high commissioner, President Gilani said Pakistan and Bangladesh agreed on increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, culture, health, education, and people-to-people linkages for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He also emphasized improving linkages and shipping connections between Pakistan and Bangladesh to enhance bilateral trade as well as increase people-to-people linkages.

Welcoming the High Commissioner, President Gilani said that there was great potential to enhance education, health, agriculture and cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He called for making efforts to further increase people-to-people and cultural exchanges to bring the two countries closer.

He expressed satisfaction that an MoU on the supply of white rice from Pakistan to Bangladesh had been signed, which would help increase bilateral trade.

The President said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with Bangladesh, which were based on common faith, shared history, and cultural similarities.

He remarked that the Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, was widely respected in Pakistan for his path-breaking work in the field of micro-finance and social development.

The High Commissioner expressing gratitude to Acting President highlighted the potential of increasing relations in the area of health tourism.

He informed that Bangladeshi students were also interested in getting higher education from Pakistani universities.

In his meeting with the Czech ambassador, the President said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with the Czech Republic, and both countries enjoyed long-standing bilateral ties and held common views at various international fora.

He stated that Czech businessmen should visit Pakistan to explore investment opportunities, adding that bilateral trade between Pakistan and the Czech Republic needed to be increased to its fullest potential.

President Gilani emphasized the need to further deepen bilateral engagement in the areas of economy, culture, and people-to-people contacts.

He also urged the need for easing the visa regime for Pakistani students wanting to study in Czech universities to enhance educational cooperation between the two countries.

He also appreciated the support of the Czech Republic for Pakistan’s candidature for the non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council for 2025-26.

Ambassador Ladislav Steinhubel also thanked the president for his views and assured that his country wanted to expand cooperation with Pakistan in trade, business, health and energy sectors.

He expressed interest in exporting Pakistani mangoes to the Czech Republic.

The ambassador informed that Prime Minister of the Czech Republic would visit Islamabad in May 2025 to which the acting president said that Pakistan looked forward to welcoming the Czech Prime Minister and expressed confidence that the visit would help in further enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.