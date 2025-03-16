Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; Gusty winds likely

ISLAMABAD – Gusty winds with partly cloudy weather are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan. A trough of westerly wave prevails over northern areas of the country.

Under these conditions, gusty winds and partly cloudy weather are likely in the twin cities and parts of Pakistan on Sunday evening/night and Monday.

However, light rains and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the period.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 08°C and 10°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred in the twin cities and at isolated places in Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 22, Kotli 19, Muzaffarabad (Airport 19, City 17), Rawalakot 18

Punjab: Mandi Bahauddin 18, Lahore Airport 07, Islamabad (Airport 04, Zeropoint, Bokra 01), Mangla, Jhelum, Dera Ghazi Khan 03, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 16, Balakot 12, Kakul 05

Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu, Astore 03 and Gilgit 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 05°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Astore and Malam Jabba was recorded at -01°C, and in Gupis at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 84 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 66 per cent.