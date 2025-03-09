Pollen count in Islamabad today – 09 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Total pollen count in Islamabad reached 4,590 per cubic meter of air on Sunday, high enough to pose a serious threat to the health of allergy patients.

As per the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count was 4,590 in the H-8 sector of the federal capital. Pollen concentration in G-6 was recorded at 1,882, E-8 at 1,720 and 1,064 in the F-10 sector of Islamabad.

Federal capital’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 4,020 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 138 (High), Grasses 237 (Very High), Alternaria 21 (Low), Pines 172 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 06 (Low) and Dandelion 05 (Low).

Health professionals have advised allergy patients to take necessary precautions to save themselves from the exposure to very high levels of pollen concentration in Islamabad.