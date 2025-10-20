Police bust dead chicken meat supply to Karachi hotels; 80 kg seized

KARACHI – Authorities have thwarted an attempt of supplying dead chicken meat to various eateries across Karachi, including hotels, fast food joints, and biryani centers.

Reports said a major raid was conducted by the Gulberg Police near the Musa Colony railway crossing. During the operation, 80 kilograms of spoiled chicken meat were seized from a warehouse, and two suspects were arrested at the scene.

The police filed an FIR stating they had received a tip-off about the presence of dead poultry meat stored in a local warehouse.

Upon confirmation, the Sindh Food Control Authority was immediately informed, and a joint operation was launched.

Officials said the suspects were preparing to distribute the tainted meat to multiple food vendors across the city. Initial investigations suggest the meat was being regularly supplied to local fast food centers, biryani shops, and hotels.

The two suspects are currently in custody, and further investigations are underway to identify other parties involved in the illegal distribution network.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken to prevent such practices and ensure public health safety.