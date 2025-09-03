PNCA opens exhibition of father, son’s works

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday launched two exciting exhibitions, the captivating works of a father and a son— late Ustad Bashiruddin (former teacher of art at NCA) and Amin Rehman (Toronto-based Pakistani visual artist).

The exhibitions titled “Ustad Bashiruddin-A Restrained Grace” and “Bleeding Borders,” in fact represent two different eras featuring two separate bodies of works. The exhibitions will remain open for public until Sept 12.

Federal Minister of National Heritage & Culture Aurangzeb Khan Khichi inaugurated the exhibitions in the presence of distinguished guests, including Parliamentary Secretary for National Heritage & Culture, Ms Farah Naz Akbar, Political, Economic and Cultural Counsellor at Canadian High Commission Mr. Daniel Arsenault and Charge d’Affaires of the French Embassy Mr. Jean-Charles Allard. DG PNCA Mr Ayoub Jamali, Director Visual Arts, Mariam Ahmed, a number of diplomats and art enthusiasts were also present at the opening ceremony.

Both exhibitions have been curated by eminent curator Aasim Akhtar. The event started with a panel discussion by panelists including Amin Rehman, researcher and expert on international affairs, Arif Hasan Akhunzada and writer Salman Asif. The curator of the exhibitions Aasim Akhtar moderated the panel discussion. Bleeding Borders is in fact a series of mixed media and video installation and looks into the communities living along the porous borderlands of Pakistan with Iran and Afghanistan.