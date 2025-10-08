PM’s Coordinator on Tourism hosts dinner for high-level Saudi business delegation currently visiting Pakistan

Prime Minister’s Coordinator on Tourism, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, hosted an exclusive dinner in honour of the high-level Saudi business delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud.

The delegation is visiting Pakistan to further deepen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia economic relations and to explore fresh investment avenues and enhance business cooperation across multiple sectors from minerals and energy to tourism, IT and infrastructure, etc.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and President of the Centaurus Mall, Sardar Rashid Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

The reception brought together top Pakistani business leaders, senior government officials, and Saudi investors to reaffirm their trust in mutual incentives. The evening reflected Pakistan’s growing stability and its ambition to position itself as a dynamic destination for global capital.

While receiving the high-level delegation PM’s Coordinator on Tourism said, “Saudi Arabia remains one of Pakistan’s closest allies and most trusted economic partners and this collaboration will open new doors for investment, job creation, and industrial development, driving Pakistan toward a new era of growth and global recognition.”