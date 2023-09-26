The Pakistan Muslim League-Q has pleaded with the Supreme Court to reject the pleas against the Practice and Procedure Act. “The independence of the judiciary has been promoted by the Practice and Procedure Act. Petitions against the act should be rejected,” the PML-Q pleaded in an answer submitted to the SC.

“The Practice and Procedure Act made by the Parliament is constitutional. It is not against the powers of the judiciary,” it said. “In the law, the authority of the chief justice has been shared with two senior judges. The law did not decrease the authority of the judiciary,” it stated. Zahid F Ibrahim Advocate submitted the reply to the SC on behalf of the PML-Q.