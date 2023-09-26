Confusion shrouded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s shifting from Attock prison to Adiala jail as his lawyers claimed that the former prime minister had been moved as per the court’s orders, but the jail administration said the opposite.

On Monday, the Islamabad High Court had directed the authorities to shift Khan from Attock jail to Adiala jail during the hearing of a plea related to amenities provided to the PTI chief in prison.

Hours after the court’s orders, the members of his legal team said that the directives had been complied with.

Naeem Panjhota, who is the spokesperson of Khan on legal affairs, claimed that the ousted premier has been shifted to the prison in Adiala.

However, the Adiala jail administration refuted the claim, saying that Khan has not yet been shifted there.

Later, taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — Panjhuta said that he had been informed that Imran Khan

had been shifted to Adiala jail but “it is beyond understanding that Attock jail [authorities] are also saying that they have PTI chairman.”

Sharing the details of the facilities given to the ousted PM, Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat said that an attached bathroom and all other amenities a former prime minister is entitled to have been provided.

He said that Khan was shifted to the prison at 4pm.