Fida Hussnain Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Q is exploring the possibility of a ‘seat adjustment’ with Pakistan Muslim League-N in the upcoming 2024 general elections, the sources privy to the development told Pakistan Observer on Tuesday.

The sources said that the PML-Q is contemplating seat adjustments with PML-N, focusing on three National Assembly and seven Punjab Assembly seats in Gujrat and Bahawalpur.

The final decision on this prospective collaboration is expected to be reached during an upcoming meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.