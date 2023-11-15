More than 30 political figures, including former members of the National Assembly and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, have formally announced their joining the Pakistan Muslim League-N.

A ceremony was held in Quetta on Tuesday where political leaders joined the former ruling party. Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Pervez Rashid, and other PML-N leaders were also present on the occasion.

Former Balochistan chief minister Jam Kamal from Balochistan Awami Party, former ministers Mir Saleem Khosa, Noor Muhammad Dummar, and Rubaba Bilidi have also joined the PML-N.

Former minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Masood Loni and Noor Muhammad Domar were among the prominent BAP leaders who joined the PML-N.

Majid Hussaini from the National Party, former member of assembly Zainat Shahwani from BNP, former MNA Khan Muhammad Jamal from PTI also joined the PML-N.

Sardar Atif Ali Sanjrani from PTI, former Senator Dr Ashok Kumar from the National Party, former Senator from PPP Syed Al-Hassan Mandokhail also joined the PML-N, while Sardar Fatah Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Khosa, and Faiq Jamali have formally announced their inclusion in the PML-N.

Earlier, Nawaz Sharif reached Balochistan capital Quetta for a two-day visit. His younger brother Shehbaz Sharif , daughter Maryam and Pervez Rashid are accompanying him on the trip aimed at boosting the PML-N organisation and forging new alliances in the province ahead of the Feb 8 general elections.

He drove straight to the hotel from the airport, where he is staying along with his entourage. Nawaz is expected to seal a seat-adjustment deal with the Balochistan Awami Party which is now led by Khalid Magsi.

Among others who attended the meeting include Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, and others.

Speaking during the meeting, Nawaz Sharif said that he always prioritised the prosperity of Balochistan. He underlined the projects started by his party for the development of the province.

“The roads were constructed in a bid to end poverty from the province,” he said, adding that the travel had been made easy for the masses from Gwadar to Quetta, which paved the way for them to complete their journey in eight hours instead of two days.