Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday hit back at caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti for saying that party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be arrested on his return if he was not granted bail.

Nawaz, who stepped down as prime minister in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for life for not declaring receivable salary, was granted permission to go abroad for medical treatment in November 2019 after a court suspended his sentence in a corruption case.

Speaking to a local TV channel, the caretaker interior minister said if Nawaz was not granted bail then the authorities would arrest the former PM from the airport.

Bugti cited Nawaz’s 2018 return to the country when he along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz was arrested at Lahore airport as the duo returned from London.