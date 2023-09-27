Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday cautioned the world to wake up as the spillover of Hindutva was spreading beyond its regional boundaries, potentially impacting Western nations such as North America, Canada, and Europe.

The prime minister talking to the newsmen, said the “disease” Hindutva was getting out of region. He said the Hindutva mindset wanted the minorities to live as peripheral citizens, not as fully qualified.

The prime minister said such a fascist mindset was practiced in the form of killing hundreds from the minority communities, activating the cow vigilantes and promulgation of laws targeting the minorities including Muslims, Christians, Jains and others.

He said Pakistan had always been facing Indian terrorism, particularly his own Balochistan province where hundreds were killed by the Indian-sponsored terror attacks.

Prime Minister Kakar said the West might not have been moved by the killings of Pakistani citizens by Indian-sponsored terrorism, they would have no other option but to join Pakistan’s voice after it threatened their own citizens.

Apprising the media of his engagement in London, the prime minister said he met the British Foreign Secretary, business community, and students at Oxford Union besides interacting with international media. The prime minister who also visited the Oxford Centre of Islamic Studies lauded the services of King Charles for his role in curtailing Islamophobia and bridging the gap between civilisations.

To a question about Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Nawaz Sharif’s return, the prime minister said the matter involved many legal aspects as he was in London on the basis of legal permission.

He told the media that the caretaker government would seek legal opinion from the law ministry but assured that his government would not give any impression of targeting any political leader.

He said the political leaders who could take part in the elections should join the process while those facing some legal impediments should approach the relevant legal forums for the remedy.

The prime minister told the media that during his interaction with the UK Foreign Secretary, he had raised the matter of importing Pakistan’s semi-skilled and unskilled workforce and assured that the positive results would come forth soon.

Meanwhile Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday interacted with the students at the prestigious Oxford Union, engaging with an enthusiastic audience of academics and students.

The Oxford Union, known for hosting influential leaders and thinkers, warmly welcomed the prime minister.