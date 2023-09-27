KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 204,100 here on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 174,990 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,100
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 210,100
|PKR 187,090
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 174,990
|PKR 160,406
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 17,499
|PKR 16,041
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.