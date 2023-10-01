Fida Hussain Lahore

As the general elections are approaching fast, the Pakistan Muslim League-N decided to abandon ‘the politics of revenge’ and to avoid “any conflict” with the establishment”, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.

The PML-N leadership agreed to remain focused on the major challenges of the country and to take it out of crises. The party also decided to adopt a “reconciliation approach” in the future politics instead of lashing out at the rivals.

“The prevailing circumstances and challenges are the result of the politics of revenge,” said the sources while quoting the senior leaders of the PML-N who held an important meeting held at PML-N Model Town office in Lahore to discuss the legal challenges in the way of Nawaz Sharif’s return to the motherland.

Former Prime Minister and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting while Senior Vice-President and party’s Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Malik Ahmed Khan, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other leaders were present there.

Shahbaz Sharif, during this interaction, expressed appreciation for the commitment exhibited by party leaders, office bearers, and workers.

He underscored that under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif, the nation is resolute in navigating the country through its current challenges.

Key elements of Nawaz Sharif’s agenda, as emphasized by Shahbaz Sharif, include economic recovery and delivering much-needed relief to the public.