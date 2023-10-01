A day after the tragic and deadly blast in Mastung, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited CMH Quetta on Saturday to express solidarity with the injured and the families of the victims.

General Munir assured the affected families of full cooperation and support, emphasising that terrorists, their abettors, and facilitators would not be spared at any cost.

During his visit, the army chief met with those injured in the Mastung incident and the families of the victims, who are receiving comprehensive medical care provided by the Pakistan Army, said the Inter-Services Public Relations.

General Munir took the opportunity to commend the bravery and resilience of the Balochistan Police and Law Enforcement personnel, who have been at the forefront of countering terrorism in the region.

The COAS was briefed on the recent terrorist attacks in both Mastung and Zhob. The briefing was attended by key officials, including the Federal Minister of Interior, Chief Minister of Balochistan, and prominent Provincial Ministers, as well as senior civil and military officials. Together, they offered Fateha (prayers) for the martyrs of the Mastung, Hangu, and Zhob incidents.

In a poignant tribute to the martyrs, General Munir remarked, “Such incidents of Terrorism on 12 Rabiul Awwal depict the ill intent of the Khawarij, who have the backing of State Sponsors of Terrorism. These terrorists and their facilitators, having no link with religion and ideology, are proxies of the enemies of Pakistan and its people.”

He reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the security forces and the nation to confront these forces of evil, asserting that operations against terrorists would continue without pause.

General Munir further emphasised, “The people of Pakistan have rejected terrorists’ pseudo ideology and propaganda of their backers and are fully committed to peace, economic progress, and human development. This commitment causes distress to the forces of evil both inside and outside Pakistan.”

Upon his arrival in Quetta, the COAS was received by Chief Minister of Balochistan and Commander Balochistan Corps.