ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 by one month. The new deadline is October 31, 2023.

The federal tax-collecting body has issued a notification stating that no further extensions will be provided, despite appeals from trade bodies and tax bar associations.

In view of the demand of trade bodies and various tax bar associations, it has been decided that the date of filing of income tax return for Tax Year 2023 is extended to *31st October, 2023*. However, no further extension for filing of said return shall be granted. — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) September 30, 2023

