Fida Hussnain Lahore

In anticipation of the upcoming general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took a swift action by appointing coordinators at every division level in a bid to finalize the candidates for upcoming elections, the sources within the party said on Thursday.

The move aims to streamline the process of finalizing candidates for the impending polls.

The development took place at the moment when the Election Commission of Pakistan set November 30 to announce the final list of delimitations in the country.

Senator Ishaq Dar, Chairman of the Election Cell, officially issued the notification for the appointment of coordinators. The party set a timeline of one week to complete the crucial task of selecting candidates who would represent the PML-N in the upcoming elections.

Highlighting the party’s commitment to a consultative approach, the PML-N emphasized that the input of the party’s wings would be actively sought and considered in the candidate selection process. The coordinators, the sources, said that they would complete their work before the meeting of the parliamentary board.