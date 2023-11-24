At least four terrorists were killed during a shootout between armed gunmen and Counter Terrorism Department personnel in Balochistan’s Kech district on Thursday, police said.

In a press release, the CTD said it received information about the presence of terrorists near Pasni Road in Kech district.

Upon reaching the location, law enforcement personnel encountered resistance as seven to eight terrorists engaged in gunfire with the forces, the statement said.

The CTD said RPGs and hand grenades were fired by the terrorists during the encounter. “Later, terrorists tried to flee the scene but the CTD team followed them in hot pursuit. Four terrorists were killed and several others managed to escape using the cover of night,” it added.

According to the statement, the security forces recovered a cache of weapons, including pistols, grenades, an improvised explosive device-fitted motorbike, and other arms during the operation.