A delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F reached Muslim League House on Thursday and held talks with PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi, Saad Rafique and other party leaders over seat adjustment in elections.

JUI-F delegation comprised of Syed Hamadullah Shah and Akbar Shah Hashmi. The two sides discussed working relationship and seat adjustment in general elections, announced to be held in February next year.