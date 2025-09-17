Punjab shares update on free Health Card [Check Eligibility via SMS 8500]

LAHORE – The Punjab government has clarified that the Health Card, which can be used for free treatment at public and private hospitals, has not been discontinued in the province.

“Don’t put your ears on rumours,” the Punjab Health Initiative Management Company urged public in an announcement on social media.

It added that health card facilities are available across the province without interruption. The patients can get treatment at any selected private hospital, the department said.

CNIC is Your Health Card

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company said the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) now serves as the health card.

It asked people to ensure correct registration of their family members in NADRA record to avail the services of the health card.

Health Card Eligibility

The citizens of Punjab can check the eligibility for the health card through a simple process. They just need to send their CNIC number to 8500 via SMS. Shortly after sending the message, they will get reply about the eligibility.

The Punjab Health Initiative Management Company has also launched a helpline that provide services from 8:00am to 11:00 pm to facilitate public in case they face any problem at hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has launched free Dialysis programme for kidney patients and child heart surgery across the province.