Ch Manzoor demands audit of 2023 floods

Pakistan Peoples Party Member Central Executive Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed has said that the government is delaying appeals to international organizations and giving money to the victims, we demand an audit of the 2023 floods from the government.

Addressing a press conference at the Peoples Secretariat Model Town along with Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, Faisal Mir, RanaJawad, AllamaYousafAwan, Dr. Khayyam Hafeez, Dr. Khalid Javed Jan, and ChaudhryLiaquat, ChaudhryManzoor said that the government is delaying things. First, it was late in declaring an emergency, then it delayed the appeal for international aid in the first 72 hours. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also said that we will not appeal. He clarified that in 2024, Pakistan had come third in climate change and now first. Bilawal Bhutto had talked about resolving the reasons for which Pakistan has suffered from the disaster.

He said that The destruction is as far as the Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi go, many tehsils in Punjab have been destroyed, which even the 3 budgets of Punjab will not be able to remedy. ChaudhryManzoor said that the crops have sunk under four to five feet of sand, this is the first flood in history in the Sutlej, which has gone more than 3.5 lakh cusecs three times, no houses or lands have been spared. Disaster is disaster. ChaudhryManzoor demanded that the victims be given cash assistance from BISP, no respectable person will stand in line to receive assistance, the victims should be helped through Jagdambandi, Girdawari, and farmers should be compensated for their crops. Just like Bibi did during her tenure. ChaudhryManzoor said that the government has started selling food security institutions. The government is closing the Agricultural Bank, Pasco, and utility stores, although these stores were working during the floods.

Estimates will continue to be made. Compare with India by calculating the cost of production. He said that the PPP has submitted resolutions in the National Assembly and Senate for the earliest possible relief to the flood victims. He made it clear that if not today, then when will the looters be asked? The PPP intends to convene a farmers’ convention in the future, the PPP will only give suggestions regarding the flood situation. Addressing a press conference and answering media questions, Pakistan Peoples Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said that the waiver of one month’s electricity bills is a joke, at least 6 months’ bills should be waived. We do not need the government’s flour, begging or help. He said that you think that you have to oppose the PPP’s words, but we stand behind you, but listen to us.